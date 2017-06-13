Netflix Passing U.S. Cable Visualized



LONDON—From the folks at Statista: Having doubled its U.S. subscriber base in the past five years, Netflix surpassed the subscriber bases of largest cable pay-TV providers in the country during the first quarter of 2017.



According to Leichtman Research Group, the country’s largest cable TV providers, representing around 95 percent of the cable market, had 48.6 million subscribers at the end of March, while Netflix had 50.9 million customers on its home turf.



While cable-only represents around 50 percent of the U.S. pay-TV market as a whole, it is by far the most popular way of getting pay-TV in the country. For Netflix to surpass cable is a big step in becoming the top source of home entertainment. Netflix reached that goal mainly by growing its own subscriber base rather than by cord-cutting. Major cable providers only lost 4 million subscribers since Q1 2012 – Netflix added 27 million.