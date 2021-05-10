NBC Won't Broadcast Golden Globes in 2022

LOS ANGELES—The Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC in 2022 as the award ceremonies parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is under heavy scrutiny for its lack of diversity and underwhelming response to fix it, as well as some questionable financial practices.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said NBC. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Other Hollywood entities including Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media have already announced they will boycott the Golden Globes.

For more information, read B+C's full story.