NBC Owned Stations Plan Live Local Midterm Coverage on FAST Channels

NEW YORK—The NBC owned stations have announced plans to deliver a record amount of midterm election coverage on Tuesday, November 8 via their websites, digital/mobile apps and their NBC local FAST news channels.

This will be the first time that the station's live local election coverage will be available on its local FAST news channels, the station group said.

The stations’ on-air channels will deliver NBC News network coverage.

Most stations will kick off their coverage at 8 p.m. and continue all night through their late newscasts.

The NBC local news channels include:

NBC New York News

NBC Los Angeles News

NBC Chicago News

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth News

NBC Bay Area News

NBC Washington, D.C. News

NBC Boston News

NBC South Florida News

NBC San Diego News

NBC Connecticut News

NBC owned station websites and apps will feature: