NBC Owned Stations Plan Live Local Midterm Coverage on FAST Channels
The NBC owned stations will deliver more live midterm election coverage on digital/mobile apps and on their local streaming services than ever before
NEW YORK—The NBC owned stations have announced plans to deliver a record amount of midterm election coverage on Tuesday, November 8 via their websites, digital/mobile apps and their NBC local FAST news channels.
This will be the first time that the station's live local election coverage will be available on its local FAST news channels, the station group said.
The stations’ on-air channels will deliver NBC News network coverage.
Most stations will kick off their coverage at 8 p.m. and continue all night through their late newscasts.
The NBC local news channels include:
- NBC New York News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC Dallas-Fort Worth News
- NBC Bay Area News
- NBC Washington, D.C. News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC San Diego News
- NBC Connecticut News
NBC owned station websites and apps will feature:
- Election Results & Key Races To Watch: Top-of-ballot races will use NBC News Decision Desk data for results
- Speeches: Full candidate speeches will be available from key races in each market
- Stories: About balance of power, and key topics including Abortion, taxes/money, the economy, social security and more
- NBC Responds Consumer Videos: About voter registration, political solicitations and scams
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
