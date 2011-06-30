NBC News wins 'Overall Excellence' 2011 Murrow Award for network television

NBC News has won the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in the network television grouping for the third consecutive year, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced in mid-June. The network also won in the category for Video News Documentary, Video Newscast and Use of Video.

CBS News was recognized with three 2011 Murrow Awards in the Video Feature Reporting, Video Reporting: Hard News and Video News Series categories.



ESPN won National Murrow Awards in Video Investigative Reporting and Writing in the network television grouping, while ABC took top honors in the Video Continuing Coverage category for the second consecutive year. For the second year in a row, CNN.com took the award for network television website.



After winning every award given to a national online news organization in 2010, The Associated Press won eight national awards in 2011, including the award for Overall Excellence. StarTribune.com was named the Overall Excellence winner in the local online news organization grouping for the second consecutive year.



Overall Excellence award winners in 2011 for television and online include:

• NBC News (network television)

• The Associated Press (online news operation, national)

• Star Tribune, Minneapolis, MN (online news operation, local)

• WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN (television, large market)

• WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, NY (television, small market)

To earn an Overall Excellence award, a news organization must consistently demonstrate depth and scope in its coverage.



In all, 62 news organizations are being honored with 95 National Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards honor excellence in electronic journalism. They will be presented at the RTDNA Awards Dinner in New York City on Oct. 10, 2011.