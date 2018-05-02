National Translator Association to Discuss Repack Impact

SALT LAKE CITY—Representatives from the FCC, NAB and OET will discuss the latest developments on how the television channel repack is impacting rural communities and OTA broadcasters, including translators and LPTV stations at the National Translator Association's annual convention, May 4-6.

“Americans should know that their free TV is being altered starting now and continuing across the country for three years,” National Translator Association President John Terrill said in an announcement about the association’s convention.

At this year’s event, Federal Communications Commission Deputy Chief Video Division Hossein Hashemzadeh will address ways “to help translators and LPTV stations that have been forced to change to frequencies find a way to continue to serve their local communities.”

Hashemzadeh will be joined on Satuday by OET Technical Analysis Branch Chief Martin Doczkat and OET’s Mark Colombo to review how to file for a new channel for translators.

Additionally, National Association of Broadcasters Vice President of Spectrum Policy Robert Weller will review the government’s policies on reimbursement for displaced stations, and FCC Audio Division Assistant Chief Robert Gates will provide an update on the future of FM translators.

