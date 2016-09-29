NATE’s ‘Climber Connection’ Campaign Tackles Night Climbing

WATERTOWN, S.D.—Night climbing is the latest area of focus for the National Association of Tower Erectors “Climber Connection” campaign.

The new safety video highlights practical safety tips for conducting elevated work at night and includes testimonial footage from a tower worker on precautionary measures to incorporate at the tower-site when working in the dark. Among the areas the video focuses on include the danger of fatigue and communication between the ground and the tower.

NATE is also asking tower climbers to share their personal night climbing safety tips through NATE’s Facebook and Twitter.

NATE’s night climbing safety video can be viewed here.

Previous safety videos in the association’s “Climber Connection” series have covered PPE inspection, 100 percent tie-off, tower inspection, weather conditions, and RF and antenna identification.