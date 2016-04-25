NATE Supports Senate’s FAA Reauthorization, Drone Safety Legislation

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has commended the U.S. Senate’s recent reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration. NATE, in a recent press release, specifically points to the approval of new language that enhances education and safety in the use of unmanned aerial systems.

“NATE would like to thank Senators Thune, Ayotte, Nelson, and Cantwell and their colleagues in the United States Senate for passing this important FAA reauthorization legislation,” said Todd Schlekeway, executive director of NATE, in a statement. “The Association is extremely interested in the commercial application of Unmanned Aerial Systems technology. UAS can complement and enhance the safety and well-being of communication tower workers by minimizing the risks associated with climber fatigue, weather, and distractions, while reducing repetitive stress injuries.”

Schlekeway also noted NATE’s work with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on other tower safety initiatives.

NATE Chairman Jim Tracy also commented on the Senate’s passage: “The bill’s emphasis on education and safety in the use of technology is consistent with NATE’s status as a national leader in developing and implementing tower safety programs.”