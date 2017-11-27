NATE Safety Video Highlights Remote Tower Access

SEATTLE—Oh the weather outside is frightful, or at least it could be this winter, and that will make getting to remote tower sites even more difficult. To help educate tower operators on some of the safety needs for accessing remote tower locations—including operating snow tracked vehicles—NATE has released a new video for Volume 2 of its Climber Connection series.

The video provides a detailed overview on the planning practices, safety protocols and operational procedures associated with using snow tracked vehicles in difficult terrain environments and during inclement weather situations. There are also conversations between vehicle operators and tower technicians about the hazards of using snowcat vehicles to access tower sites.

Watch the new Climber Connection video below, or click here. You can also share the video on social media with the hashtag #ClimberConnection.