NATE Congratulates FCC on Close of Forward Auction

WASHINGTON—The closing bell rang for the FCC’s forward spectrum incentive auction last Friday, Feb. 10, with bidding concluding at $19.6 billion. As a result, the National Association of Tower Erectors has issued a statement to the Commission.

“The closing of the bidding phase of the incentive auction is a tangible step in this process and the participants should be congratulated,” said Todd Schlekeway, NATE executive director. “The real transition related work has not yet started, however, and it is paramount that the wireless carriers and broadcasters involved hire only qualified contractors that are experienced and equipped to conduct the re-packing work in a safe and quality manner.

Schlekeway goes on to remind the Commission and broadcasters that NATE has safety resources available to them to ensure that the requirements for future work on broadcast and cellular towers are met.