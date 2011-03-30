NAB Super Session to examine mobile TV future

The NAB Show will present a Super Session on mobile TV titled "Mobile TV: A Path to the Future," Monday, April 11, which will feature a discussion by industry experts on the adoption of the mobile TV platform and consumer interest in the service.

The Super Session will be moderated by Gary Arlen, president of Arlen Communications. Panelists include Saul Berman, global strategy and change services leader of IBM Global Business Services; John Elliott, partner at Accenture Mobility; John Fletcher, analyst at SNL Kagan; Loren Lasley, vice president of worldwide sales at Siano Mobile Silicon; Randa Minkarah, vice president of business development at Fisher Communications; and Erik Moreno, senior vice president of corporate development at Fox.

The panel will examine scenarios and potential business models for future mobile TV use and address consumer demand for the service. Discussion topics include best practices for breaking into the mobile video market, understanding consumer viewing habits and the debate over ad-supported or subscription-based online programming.

In the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) and the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), along with the NAB, will sponsor the Mobile DTV Pavilion (Booth N4036). The pavilion will showcase products and services from more than a dozen organizations instrumental in the rollout of mobile DTV.