NAB Show Jumps Into Immersive Storytelling

WASHINGTON, D.C.—NAB Show has announced a Main Stage session that will explore how the increasing adoption of advanced technology is revolutionizing immersive storytelling experiences.

The Main Stage session "Immersive Storytelling: Expanding Audiences with XR in Games, Education, and Location-Based Entertainment" will be open to all attendees on Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It will examine the growing convergence between traditional entertainment and advanced technology, how nostalgia is fueling this new technology adoption, and what is next on the horizon for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR), the show organizers reported.

The session will feature panelists working at the leading-edge of advanced technology: Aaron Grosky, president and COO of Dreamscape Immersive and COO of Dreamscape Learn; Ted Schilowitz, futurist, Paramount Global; and Jake Zim, senior vice president, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Grosky leads Dreamscape Immersive and Dreamscape Learn's creation of VR adventures, designed to give users a shared experience of watching a story unfold around them as they explore cinematic worlds, characters and creatures. He previously served in strategic leadership and creative development roles for entertainment ventures focused on television, radio, music, online and mobile productions.

Schilowitz is first-ever futurist-in-residence for Paramount Global. He works with the company's technology teams to explore all forms of new and emerging technologies, including VR and AR. He previously served as consulting futurist at 20th Century Fox and worked on product development teams that have produced ultra-high resolution digital movie cameras, advanced hard-drive storage products and desktop video software.

Jake Zim is the senior vice president of Virtual Reality for Sony Pictures Entertainment where he oversees global virtual reality production and strategy for the motion picture group. He has produced a variety of interactive projects released across a spectrum of distribution channels. In addition, he works across business units to develop partnerships with technology and production companies in the emerging immersive entertainment space.