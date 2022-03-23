NAB Show Announces #GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C.—#GALSNGEAR and the National Association of Broadcasters, will host an in-person Women’s Leadership Summit and other content and networking events at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev.

#GALSNGEAR® works to ensure women in media, entertainment and technology gain visibility and facilitates high-level learning and networking opportunities at industry events.

"We’re proud of our strong partnership with NAB since 2016 and so grateful to our sponsors. #GALSNGEAR events have resulted in more women sharing their industry expertise on stages, and in more learning and networking opportunities for participants," said #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise.

"NAB is honored to support #GALSNGEAR in its efforts to promote more opportunities and better visibility for women working in the content lifecycle,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB executive vice president of Industry Affairs. “As the premier destination for media, entertainment and technology professionals, NAB Show provides the ideal platform for the Women’s Leadership Summit and will enable attendees to learn new skills, hear from top influencers in the industry and grow their networks."

The Sunday April 24 session is open to all NAB Show attendees. A Summit conference registration is required for all other panels and events.

In the Sunday open-to-all preview to the Tuesday Summit, #GALSNGEAR will delve into innovations in remote workflows that are changing creative vision and results. Following the session, speakers, fellow #GALSNGEAR members and peers will be on hand for a networking mixer sponsored by NVIDIA and DELL on the NAB Show floor.

The schedule is:

SUNDAY April 24: Omniverse Meets Multiverse: Remote Workflows, Creative Results

Panelists: Lauralea Otis, Production Technology Manager, MARVEL and Sepi Motamedi, Global Broadcast Industry Marketing Lead, NVIDIA; Moderator: Amy DeLouise, Founder, #GALSNGEAR

TUESDAY April 26: #GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit

10-10:30 a.m. Coffee|Networking sponsored by Blackmagic Design

10:30-12 p.m. Launch Your Leadership Journey with Ellyn McKay, CEO Vision

12-1:00 p.m. Connect Break| Headset Wellbeing Experience courtesy of Thrive360 and Women in Streaming Media

1-2:15 p.m. Build Authority, Platform and Power with Eva Jannotta, Medusa Media Group

2:30-3:00 p.m. Connect Break | Professional Headshots sponsored by Platform Communications; Snacks sponsored by DELL & NVIDIA

3-4:00 p.m. Panel: Media & Entertainment Trends & Strategies (Ginger Hudson, senior director, Technical Management, Edgecast; Katie Fellion, founder, Light Iron; DeShuna Spencer, CEO, kweliTV; Janice Gin, news director, KITV (ABC) Honolulu; and Alicia Pritchett, president, Women in Streaming Media; Moderated by Dina Ibrahim, executive director, The CSU Entertainment Alliance and professor of Broadcast & Electronic Communication Arts, San Francisco State)

4-5:00 p.m. Next Steps: Power Up Your Leadership Journey