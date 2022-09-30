NAB Seeks Session, Technical Paper Proposals For 2023 BEIT Conference

WASHINGTON D.C.—NAB has issued a call for technical papers and panel sessions for the NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, April 15-19, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Selected papers will be presented as part of the BEIT program and be included in the official “Proceedings of the 2023 Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference,” NAB said.

The BEIT Conference focuses on technical issues facing media professionals with an emphasis on next-generation content delivery systems for radio, TV and the broader media and IT ecosystems, it said.

Proposals on topics that explain underlying technologies for new broadcast products or services will be considered. Those promoting company products or services will not, it said.

The proposal submission deadline is Nov. 4. Those submitting accepted proposals will be notified by Jan. 20, 2023.

Other NAB Show programs are seeking proposals and abstracts for possible presentations during the show. Their deadline is Nov. 4 as well, NAB said.

More information on general session ideas is available online .