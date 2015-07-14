NAB Releases 2015 Congressional PSAs

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of members of Congress are reaching back out to their constituents today as part of the bi-annual campaign from the National Association of Broadcasters that allows Congressmen and women to record radio and TV public service announcements that address important issues to their constituents.

First instituted back in 1985, the Congressional PSAs allow members of Congress and their families to professionally record messages for free. A record number of 307 members of Congress representing 49 states and three U.S. territories participated, creating more than 550 PSAs that will run across the country.

The PSAs will air on local stations in congressional districts or states through the end of 2015. A percentage of spots are offered in Spanish.

Some of the topics bridged in the PSAs include cancer prevention, cyberbulling, distracted driving awareness, emergency preparedness, literacy mental health awareness and support for returning troops.

To download the PSAs, visit www.nab.org/cpsa.