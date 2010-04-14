NAB: Nvidia shows 3D GPU Technology



Using its own exhibit theme of "3D Starts Here," Nvidia and more than three dozen partners are at NAB demoing how GPU technology can assist in the integration of 3D to the broadcast and film industries (Booth SL5629).



According to Nvidia's on-site blog, the international firm this week is demonstrating its various wares for 3D broadcasting with its Quadro Digital Video Pipeline that is formulated to integrate live action 3D acquisition, real-time graphics, 3D encoding and distribution for home or PC-based viewing — all accelerated by GPUs. According to its blog, "This is a complete production workflow, showing how broadcasts like the Masters golf tournament can be produced in real-time and streamed via the Internet to mass audiences who have 3D Vision-ready PCs."



Nvidia also is showing the new Adobe Premiere Pro CS5, which includes an updated playback engine for real-time video effects processing and editing. It's designed to process a wide range of formats — from SD through RED 4K.



