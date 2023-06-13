NAB, NASBA Gather in DC to Discuss Future of Broadcasting

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters from around the country are gathering in Washington this week for a two-day event focused on two important issues affecting the future of radio and television broadcasting. Hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations (NASBA), the conference will focus on a regulatory proceeding examining carriage of broadcast television programming on streaming platforms as well as broadcasters' response to certain automakers removing AM radio from their newer model vehicles

During the event, which takes place June 13-14, attendees will discuss the FCC’s nearly decade-long proceeding examining streaming platforms, or virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD), that offer linear programming. The briefing will cover the FCC’s ongoing proceeding regarding whether vMVPDs require federal regulations that treat them on more equal regulatory footing with cable and satellite systems.

Attendees will also discuss the latest radio and automotive trends and how AM operators can prepare their stations for the future. Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Deb Fischer (R-NE) will also offer insight into recently introduced legislation aimed at preserving AM radio in automobiles and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will discuss AM radio’s critical role in the National Public Warning System.

Following the conference, attendees will travel to Capitol Hill to speak with lawmakers about the importance of in-vehicle AM radio, especially during times of emergency. Attendees will encourage congressional passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act (H.R. 3413/S. 1669), legislation that would direct the Secretary of Transportation to ensure consumer access to AM radio in all automobiles. Attendees will also ask lawmakers to encourage the FCC to refresh the record in the vMVPD proceeding and collect up-to-date marketplace information reflecting the increased influence of digital distribution platforms.

"This conference will tackle head-on two unique challenges facing radio and television broadcasters," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "Broadcasters serve their communities with unmatched local news, information and entertainment, and policymakers in Washington have a role to play in ensuring consumers retain access to their favorite stations. We look forward to working with lawmakers on preserving and protecting a vibrant broadcasting industry."

"Through their service to every community in every corner of the country, America’s local broadcasters understand their audiences and how best to serve their need for information, especially during times of emergency," said Dewey Bruce, president of NASBA and the Montana Broadcasters Association. "Broadcasters are galvanizing this grassroots strength into action by educating lawmakers about two issues affecting the future of our industry to ensure we can continue serving Americans with local news, weather, community affairs programming and lifesaving emergency coverage."