NAB Launches 2023 Congressional PSA Campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched the 2023 NAB Congressional PSA Campaign, which promotes important messages in local communities across the country.

The public service announcements, which feature more than 150 members of Congress and their families, are available to local television and radio stations across the country through their Extreme Reach inbox.

For the first time, the Congressional PSA program was filmed in NAB’s elite production facility, which includes a studio and media hub. The studio features a curved, 28-foot interactive video wall, energy-saving LED lighting and robotic cameras and a powerful edit suite capable of 8K post-production.

Since 1985, this biannual program provides donated airtime on local broadcast television and radio stations for PSAs covering a variety of health, public safety and community service issues that run through the end of the year. Topics of this year’s PSAs include preventative cancer screenings, suicide prevention, supporting small businesses, supporting veterans and encouraging blood donations.

“The NAB Congressional PSA Campaign is an opportunity for legislators and local stations to share timely and important messages with millions of viewers and listeners that can positively impact their lives, families and communities,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “NAB thanks all of the members of Congress who participated in this year’s program and local broadcasters for donating airtime to share critical information with their audiences.”