NAB Expects Up to 70K Attendees, Nearly 1,300 Exhibitors for 2024 Show

NAB announced Thursday that it expects 65,000-70,000 attendees to the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas, representing 160 countries and 575 international exhibitors from 41 countries. A total of nearly 1,300 exhibitors will be housed in the Central, West and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As the place for all things broadcast, media and entertainment, exhibitors at this year’s NAB Show are bringing their A-game as they debut and showcase new tech that promises to revolutionize content creation, distribution and consumption,” said Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events, senior vice president and chief customer success officer. “The Show cultivates relationships and serves as a catalyst, driving discussions into next generation technologies and partnerships that drive the industry forward.”

Now in its 101st year, the 2024 NAB Show has grown with more than 200 new exhibitors to nearly 1,300 total, spread across 700,000 sq. ft., up 10% from last year. The 2023 NAB Show drew just over 65K attendees and 1,200 exhibitors.

Interest in artificial intelligence—which took the 2023 show by storm—is expected to greatly increase at this year’s show, featured in more than 150 sessions and by more than 180 exhibitors, NAB said. Sessions will examine the impact of generative AI on all aspects of media, entertainment and technology, including broadcasting, content creation, production and workflows. Presenters and exhibitors represent news networks like Microsoft, AWS, Veritone, Enco Systems, Prime Focus Technologies among others. Find AI/machine learning exhibitors in Create, Connect, and Capitalize.

Many of the 19 startup companies selected for the first PropelME cohort are also related to AI solutions for editing, next generation streaming technologies and the latest hardware technology. This newly launched, exclusive program is designed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of early-stage, innovative tech entrepreneurs in the dynamic broadcast, media and entertainment industries, NAB said.

Attendees will find the edge-of-the-art media technologies from research, development and standards organizations around the world in Futures Park. Located in the West Hall, exhibits often include items presented for the first time in the U.S. or world. Exhibitors include 8K Association, DASH IF, Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA), PILOT, Rochester Institute of Technology, ROXi, Southwest Research Institute and Ultra HD Forum.

PILOT’s 2024 Innovation Challenge winners will exhibit their solutions in PropleME and demonstrate their early-stage product or prototype during a session in the Connect Zone Theater. The winners — Amira Labs’ AI-Centric and cloud-based broadcasting solutions, AudioShake and its audio separation technology and Chord Communities with its tools to help broadcasters deliver relevant local advertising into online communities — all provide compelling solutions to key challenges and opportunities facing broadcasters in the coming two-to-three years., according to NAB. PILOT is NAB’s innovation arm.

Also in the West Hall, exhibitors will focus on the rollout of ATSC 3.0. Over the past year, NextGen TV was rolled out to 75 markets, reaching 75 percent of the country. Attendees will find the ATSC Pavilion in the Connect area of the West Hall, where all things distribution and delivery will be addressed. Exhibitors include TitanTV, Triveni Digital, GatesAir and Nautel.

Thought Leadership, Insights and Connections

The Main Stage will offer powerhouse panels and speakers on the forefront of content creation, connection and monetization. Thought leaders from AWS, HBO, IMAX, Alteon.io and Intel will offer a dynamic exchange of ideas and provide groundbreaking insights on the future of broadcast, media and entertainment.

New this year, Creator Lab offers highly interactive exhibits, expert panels, hands-on workshops and networking events. Exhibitors and sponsors include Blackmagic Design, LG, Vimeo, Studio Upgrade, ARWall, Opus Clip, FanHero and Vidpros.

NAB Show’s Community Zones offer a glimpse into next generation tech in action. In the Create Zone , located in the South Upper Hall, AWS and the National Hockey League (NHL) will share their experience with live cloud production of games, and the proof of concept that led to producing multilingual world broadcasts. The Connect Zone , in the West Hall, offers ways to better reach audiences, including a session and experience with Intelligent Orchestration, powered by Diversified. Also in the West Hall, the Capitalize Zone includes Beat the BUZZR: Interactive Monetization Transforming Entertainment with Microsoft and NVIDIA.

NAB Show is also connecting attendees with exhibitors through Show Floor Tours . Each tour is designed to showcase a different topic of interest and will be offered several times throughout the show. Tours include:

To register for the NAB Show, visit nabshow.com.