NAB Accepting Applications for 2016 TAP Program

WASHINGTON—The NAB Education Foundation is now accepting application for the 2016 Technology Apprenticeship Program. TAP gives 10 recent graduate and young professionals in technology-focused fields of the broadcast industry a six-month, hands-on training program that includes a two-month internship.

TAP participants visit industry manufacturers for customized training, learn about the latest broadcast trends and network with potential employers at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, and have the option of becoming a Certified Broadcast Technologist. The program will conclude with a weeklong workshop at NAB headquarters in Washington D.C. to prepare and host a webcast on cloud-based broadcasting.

Deadline to apply is Jan. 8, 2016. For more information, contact Adaora Otiji at aotiji@nab.org.