Myers enables metadata delivery for PBS channel in UK

Myers Information Systems has announced the successful implementation of a metadata delivery platform that will enable the airing of PBS content to audiences in the UK.

The platform was developed for PBS Distribution (PBSd), a joint venture of PBS and WGBH, Boston's prolific public television outlet, with international rights to a significant library of public television titles. Myers will supply metadata for the programs identified by PBSd, enabling the new British PBS service — which launches November 2011 — to populate its traffic and scheduling system.