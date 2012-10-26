MSE Introduces Lazy Suzy Camera Support

BURBANK, CALIF.–Grip and lighting support company Matthews Studio Equipment introduces the Lazy Suzy camera positioning support tool.



“Camera people are often frustrated when they spent time, which translates to money, setting up dolly track and support only to hear the ‘creatives’ say they would like the shot to be 8 or 9 inches to the left/right – whatever – for a better point-of-view,” said Robert Kulesh, vice president of sales and marketing for the company.



The device can support camera packages up to 70lbs (30kg) because of its sturdy hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel body with an articulating double swivel platform.



“Triangulating the system on moving vehicles is simple, and so is set up on tripod, dolly or process trailers and more,” Kulesh said.



A series of 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch tapped holes allow the camera to be secured for traveling shots, process trailers or lock-off shots. “It allows you to place the camera anywhere within a 25-inch diameter circle without having to reposition the dolly, tripod or car mount rig,” Kulesh explained.



Because Lazy Suzy is weather proof from minus 40F to plus 180F (minus 40C to 80C,) it also allows for a wide range of conditions–rain forests or the arctic.



