Most connected-TV owners satisfied with Internet features, says new report

A new report from the NPD Group finds a high degree of satisfaction with Internet features among those who own Internet-connected TVs.

The report, “Connected TV Owner Study,” found that 45 percent of those with connected TVs actually access the Internet. Of those, 57 percent say they are very satisfied with the TV’s Internet features.

According to Ross Rubin, executive director of industry analysis at the NPD Group, makers of connected TVs have undersold Internet features. The NPD Group found that 57 percent use the Internet connectivity to access Netflix, and 47 percent watch YouTube videos with their connected TVs.

NPD’s retail tracking service found that during the first 11 months of 2010, connected TV sales grew 38 percent compared to the same time period a year earlier. Nearly 12 percent of all flat-panel sales are now connected TVs.