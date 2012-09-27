More Stations Go Live on Bitcentral Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Three stations have gone liveon Bitcentral’s Precis 4 systems in recent weeks. Another of Raycom’s TV stations lit up the platform—WALB-TV, the Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in Albany, Ga. WHEC-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., also fired up Precis 4, as well as Oasis, Bitcentral’s cloud-based asset management platform, and Create, the company’s browser-based proxy editor. KLPC-TV, Raycom’s Lake Charles, La., NBC affiliate, also powered up Precis this month, according to Bitcentral.



Precis 4.0 is a news automation system that provides four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration, and that plays with other systems to facilitate multiplatform distribution. Ryerson University’s School of Journalism in Ontario, Canada, picked up Precis 4 last month, as did KOCO-TV, a Hearst ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.



Bitcentral has long-standing relationships with both Hearst and Raycom, which earlier this year announced that it would convert all 31 of its TV stations to Precis 4.0. Raycom started using earlier versions of Precis in 2006. Hearst Television’s WESH-TV, the Orlando, Fla., NBC affiliate, last year integrated Precis with Adobe Premiere Pro and AP’s ENPS news production system. Hearst stations in Milwaukee, Des Moines, Iowa; and Baltimore also use Precis.