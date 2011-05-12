Monroe Electronics completes IPAWS testing for One-Net and Digital Alert Systems Products

Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems division have filed the proper paperwork and completed testing of the required emergency alert system (EAS) capabilities of its DASDEC and the One-Net emergency alert and messaging platforms. This assures broadcasters, cable and IPTV operators, emergency managers, and the public that the DASDEC IP-based emergency messaging system and One-Net EAS encoder/decoder fully comply with FEMA program requirements and are ready for immediate deployment.

The company said it filed a Suppliers Declaration of Conformity (SDoC), signaling successful completion of IPAWS testing for the products. The filings come after the successful completion of Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Conformity Assessment (CA), which verifies that the DASDEC and One-Net platforms properly receive alerting messages from the FEMA IPAWS system.

IPAWS is the Federal Government's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System managed by the FEMA. FEMA has encouraged the industry to learn more about the program and to access test reports on the FEMA RKB website (www.rkb.us) before making alert and warning system purchases.

The IPAWS CA program is designed to ensure that vendors wishing to provide hardware or software solutions meet FCC and FEMA requirements. The Declaration of Conformity affirms that test engineers with the Incident Management Test and Evaluation Laboratory (IMTEL) executed a series of test cases, under which the DASDEC and One-Net successfully passed in their entirety, according to Monroe Electronics, meeting all requirements for receiving alerting messages from the FEMA IPAWS system without exception.

Also maintaining FCC Part 11 certification and FCC Part 15 certification, the DASDEC and One-Net effectively satisfy all the requirements necessary for EAS participants to meet the FCC's September deadline for CAP conformance by broadcasters and cable TV operators respectively.

IPAWS conformity is built into every new DASDEC-II system. Broadcasters already working with DASDEC-II units can contact DAS for details about getting a free upgrade to their systems. Further information about EAS products from DAS is available online at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Certification and declaration details can be found at www.rkb.us/contentdetail.cfm?content_id=254512.