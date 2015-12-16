MOG Technologies Expands Services to the Cloud

MOREIRA, PORTUGAL—MXF and centralized ingest systems provider MOG Technologies has announced that it is expanding its services to now include the cloud. The Portugal-based company will now offer CDN, Web acceleration, video cloud, security and storage services in co-operation with Level 3 Communications.

MOG cloud services will allow the user to select from four business plans that can scale and adapt to an organization’s needs. Among the services MOG will assist with are Video-on-Demand to broadcaster environments for the exchange of content between facilities.

“By leveraging Level 3 Communications’ global network services for CDN, Web acceleration, video cloud, security and storage, we can deliver a new set of interactive media solutions that simplify operations for our customers,” said Luis Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG.