Mobile Marketing Association launches new mobile initiatives

In anticipation of its annual Consumer Best Practices meeting beginning Jan. 25 in Boca Raton, FL, the nonprofit industry trade organization Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) has issued mobile privacy guidelines and best practices for mobile coupons and rebates. MMA Privacy Committee co-chairman Alan Chapell, president of strategic consulting firm Chapell & Associates, will lead the privacy discussions at the upcoming meeting. The new guidelines and best practices will become part of the organization’s Global Code of Conduct.

With regard to mobile privacy guidelines, the MMA plans a common mobile framework on how to create greater transparency in how subscriber information is collected and used in mobile marketing initiatives. The guidelines will look at appropriate guidelines for use by marketers and media companies for SMS, MMS, the mobile Web and application downloads.

MMA also published its Guidelines and Best Practices in Mobile Price Promotions, a standard framework for mobile coupons, rebates and related promotional initiatives.

Issues that are addressed include coupon discovery and redemption, transparency and privacy principles, campaign-specific best practices and coupon design tips. An earlier research study by MMA and Synovate revealed that nearly 30 percent of U.S. consumers have some interest in mobile coupons.