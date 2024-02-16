MLB Launches Colorado Rockies Streaming Service

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the launch of an in-market streaming option to watch the Rockies during the 2024 MLB season.

The Rockies.TV subscription service will allow those in the club’s home television territory to watch all Rockies games in-market both live and on-demand (subject to national exclusivities) during the 2024 season. The service is currently priced at $99.99 for the season or $19.99/month.

The service is separate service than the MLB.TV out of market package.

By offering a direct-to-consumer streaming option on Rockies.TV in the Club's territory, MLB is able to lift the blackout for Rockies games previously distributed on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the MLB said.

In 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owned SportsNet Rocky Mountain, announced it would get out of the regional sports network business.