MLB Launches Colorado Rockies Streaming Service
The Rockies.TV streaming service will offer live and on demand games for $99.99 a year
Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the launch of an in-market streaming option to watch the Rockies during the 2024 MLB season.
The Rockies.TV subscription service will allow those in the club’s home television territory to watch all Rockies games in-market both live and on-demand (subject to national exclusivities) during the 2024 season. The service is currently priced at $99.99 for the season or $19.99/month.
The service is separate service than the MLB.TV out of market package.
By offering a direct-to-consumer streaming option on Rockies.TV in the Club's territory, MLB is able to lift the blackout for Rockies games previously distributed on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the MLB said.
In 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owned SportsNet Rocky Mountain, announced it would get out of the regional sports network business.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.