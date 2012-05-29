Miranda gets ready to playout at BroadcastAsia

Miranda Technologies, a provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators, will feature iTX Master Control (iTX MC), Kaleido multi-viewers and the new LUMO high-density fiber converter series at BroadcastAsia.

The iTX MC combines Miranda's iTX automated, file-based playout platform with traditional master control to provide multi-format playout with live event functionality and enhanced live multi-input switching while retaining the ability to perform proactive, hands-on channel control. The iTX MC is designed to bridge the gap between the restrictions of traditional playout systems and modern, scalable solutions to deliver the best of both in a single package.

Miranda will also showcase its range of Kaleido multiviewers. Among those on show will be the Kaleido-IP, which features dual outputs and advanced probing specifically engineered for IP video signal confidence monitoring.

Miranda's EdgeVision is an STB-centric probe and streaming encoder that provides edge monitoring, enabling operators to accurately monitor the signals received in viewers' homes. The integrated system on display at BroadcastAsia couples EdgeVision with Miranda's iControl Headend and Kaleido-IP and X-16 multiviewers to showcase the end-to-end video signal path and QoE monitoring package for pay TV operators. The combination offers intelligent and accurate monitoring of thousands of channels and devices.

LUMO, Miranda's new high-density fiber converter series, provides 36 I/Os in a single rack frame. The unit also includes dual redundant power supplies and frame controller with dual redundant IP-connections that can be used for comprehensive system monitoring and frame health alarming.