MIRA Mobile Selects Calrec Artemis and Hydra2
HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND: MIRA Mobile Television is installing Calrec audio gear in its newest truck. M12HD, the seventh in MIRA’s HD fleet of 53-foot expanding trailers, is scheduled to come into service in June. This fall, M12HD will become the primary A Level truck for the Pac-12 Networks, covering the network’s marquee college football and basketball match-ups. It will be outfitted with Calrec’s Artemis Beam audio console and the Hydra2 platform.
Hydra2 is designed to provide seamless, scalable audio networking and resource sharing. In previous units, the I/O architecture was bound to the console, but the Hydra2 unit can be placed anywhere inside or outside the truck—for example in a B unit, in a separate installation, or in a second linked truck.
The 64-fader Artemis Beam console provides a configurable environment so MIRA Mobile’s operators can set up to suit their own preferences, using settings stored on a USB stick. Settings can include control surface preferences and customized routing, so that operators can instantly configure much of the truck's patching just by loading their settings into the console.
