Mexican Broadcaster Using Rohde & Schwarz Digital High-Power Transmitters
MUNICH - Radiotelevisión de Veracruz, the public broadcaster in Veracruz, Mexico, installed four digital Rohde & Schwarz THU9 high-power transmitters in November 2014 to help broadcast the Central American and Caribbean Games. The broadcaster also has decided to use Rohde & Schwarz transmission and measuring equipment as well as upgrade services for the transmitters.
RTV's Potroltepec site
Rohde & Schwarz equipped RTV’s Coatzacoalcos, Ocozotepec, Las Lajas and Potroltepec transmitter sites with the THU9s. These transmitters provide output powers ranging between 5 kW and 20 kW to support ATSC, TV and FM broadcasting; they also offer 42 percent energy efficiency for ATSC broadcasts. R&S integrated other products, from itself and competitors, to create complete solutions at each site.
The Rohde & Schwarz transmitters will also be a part of RTV’s requirements that all broadcasts in Mexico are transmitted in the digital ATSC by the end of 2015.
