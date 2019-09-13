Meredith, Dish Agree on Multi-Year Distribution Deal

DES MOINES, Iowa—Dish customers in 12 markets will once again have access to Meredith-owned local TV stations as the two sides have come to terms on a multi-year retransmission consent agreement.

The stations, which had been blacked out since July, cover markets that include Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Nashville.

“We are pleased that Dish customers are again able to watch the award-winning news and popular sports and entertainment programming that are a hallmark of Meredith’s television group,” said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group president. “We thank our viewers for their patience as we worked with Dish to reach this new agreement.”

Meredith Local Media Group’s 17 TV stations reach 11% of U.S. households, with seven stations in top 25 markets and 13 in top 50.