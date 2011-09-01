Media Bureau extends deadline for filing ownership form to Dec. 1

The Media Bureau announced Aug. 23 that it has pushed back the deadline for the biennial filing of the FCC Form 323 ownership report from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1, 2011.

All commercial full-power AM, FM, TV, and LPTV stations, including Class A stations, as well as entities with attributable interests in those stations, are required to file FCC Form 323, the notice said. The form should be completed using information that was current as of Oct. 1, 2011.

The FCC is making instructions on how to complete Form 323 available on CDBS and on the commission's website. Another resource for filers is the bureau's Form 323 website. The website contains links to prior orders and notices and includes answers to frequently asked questions.