McGraw-Hill Professional, SBE Partner on Engineering Guide

NEW YORK—McGraw-Hill Professional and the Society of Broadcast Engineers have begun to create a standard reference handbook for the broadcast engineering field.



“The SBE Broadcast Engineering Handbook” will be edited by Jerry Whitaker, vice president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, and written by broadcast engineering experts. It will be released in Spring 2015.



The handbook explains digital TV and digital audio radio within the context of current technologies. It will also include equations and reference data used in the design, specification and installation of broadcast transmission systems.



Steve Chapman, publisher of the science/technology group, called the effort a “landmark reference,” and emphasized his company’s connection to the broadcast industry.



“This new publication is among the many efforts the society has done and will do in the future to help provide quality educational resources to our members and the broadcast engineering community,” said Ralph Hogan, president of the SBE.



McGraw-Hill Professional’s offerings include reference and certification books for professional and educational disciplines and online solutions on medical and health, engineering, business and scientific topics.



