Maryland Public Television Standardizes on Facilis TerraBlock Shared Storage

HUDSON, MASS. —Maryland Public Television recently installed a 144 TB Facilis TerraBlock shared storage environment in its post production facility to increase capacity, accelerate post production and enhance project collaboration. From series “Outdoors Maryland” to “Chesapeake Collectables,” the systems will play an integral role in MPT’s creation of weekly programming. MPT also is using the TerraBlock systems in production on national programs such as “MotorWeek,” and the soon-to-be-released children’s science show “Space Racers” that will be shared with PBS affiliates across the United States.



The installation required the transfer of 60 TB of data from MPT’s former storage solution to the TerraBlock environment; Reseller Digital Video Group had the system up in less than a week. Now at the helm of MPT’s facility setup, the TerraBlock network is connected via 8 Gb Fibre Channel to eight Avid Symphony workstations, six Avid Media Composer suites, two Avid Pro Tools stations for audio post and two Avid Deko graphics systems. A Mac system running the Adobe® Creative Suite, Storage DNA for digital archiving and a Digital Rapids encoder are also linked to the TerraBlock environment.