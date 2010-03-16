Mark Schubin to discuss why 3-D is important at NAB Show

This year’s NAB Show will tackle the topic of 3-D head on during the 2010 Digital Cinema Summit April 10 and 11.

Summit organizers have a full roster of sessions covering everything from 3-D production and projection techniques to what the 3-D market will look like in 10 years.

Technology consultant Mark Schubin will present a keynote during the summit. Entitled “What is 3-D and Why It Matters,” his speech will examine some aspects of 3-D that may get overlooked.

During this podcast interview, Schubin discusses his keynote, the success of 3-D at the cinema and what broadcasters must keep in mind as they consider what to do about 3-D.