Majority of States Back FirstNet Plan
WASHINGTON—Alabama is the latest state to sign up for the emergency broadband network FirstNet from AT&T, bringing more than half the states under the network. In addition, FirstNet has also announced that it has sent plans to U.S. territories Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.
For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
