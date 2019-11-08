Major Networks Sign On for Graham’s STELAR Expiration Plan

WASHINGTON—ABC, CBS, Fox, with NBC soon expected to join them, have all responded and agreed with the proposed plan by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that would see the expiration of the STELAR Act.

Sen. Graham’s plan was detailed in letters that he sent to the D.C. executives of the four major networks, in which he asked for their responses. The plan would see STELAR sunset at the end of this year, as it is currently slated to do, but asks that there be a one-year transition period where the networks guarantee that no viewers would lose signals and that satellite providers be given one-year license rates comparable to the compulsory license rate set by the Copyright Royalty Board.

TVT’s sister publication B&C has learned that ABC, CBS and Fox all sent letters back agreeing to the terms, with NBC expected to do so as well.

It is still not finalized that STELAR will sunset at the end of the year. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) has introduced the STAR Act, that would essentially extend the rules of STELAR until 2024.

B&C has more information.