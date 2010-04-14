Magna supplies Channel 9 Sydney with robotic cameras

When TCN9 in Sydney, Australia, decided to rebuild Studio 3 as a high-definition news studio, part of its requirement included installation of multiple Cambotics robotic camera heads. The broadcaster chose products supplied by integrator Magna Systems.

Network Manager Broadcast Technology for Nine Network Australia Charles Sevior said, "The Cambotics touch screen UI and Tekskil Prompter solution proposed by Magna was the best available and the one that most closely suited our requirements". The robotics are controlled by Sony ELC studio automation software.