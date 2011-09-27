Lyon Video Upgrades with Fujinon Telephoto Lenses



WAYNE, N.J.: Lyon Video has given their crews an edge on coverage with a recent purchase of telephoto lenses from Fujifilm North America, Optical Devices Division.



The Columbus, Ohio-based outside broadcast outfit acquired numerous 101x telephoto lenses for deployment with their flagship vehicle, the Lyon-12. The truck has performed for some of Lyon’s highest caliber of clients including ESPN, CBS Sports, ABC and Fox Speed Channel.



"Broadcasters always want to get as close up to the action as they possibly can to bring viewers right into the heart of the game," said Lyon Video President Bob Lyon, in a press release. "It's especially important for covering football and baseball - a big part of our business. So, we always try to buy the longest lens available."



Lyon went on to say the Fujinon gear is heralded for its superior image quality and durability on the road.



Full purchase included two XA101x8.9BESM super telephoto lenses, three XA88x8.8BESM telephoto HD field lenses, five XA72.9x9.3BESM telephoto HD field lenses, two ZA22x7.6BERM telephoto ENG/handheld HD lenses with 2x extenders and others.



