UPDATED: Los Angeles Recommends Pause on Overnight Location Shoots Due to COVID-19

UPDATED 11/25, 5:38 p.m.: After initially saying that on-location productions taking place after 10 p.m. would be banned for the next month, Los Angeles officials have decided to instead simply urge producers to pause any such shoots for the next month.

LOS ANGELES—Amid rising COVID-19 cases and a state issued stay-at-home order, the city of Los Angeles has put a freeze on overnight location productions within the city for the next month, according to a report from Variety.

California’s state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on Nov. 21 and is designed to pause all non-essential work and gatherings from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. each night. It is scheduled to run until Dec. 21.

California has dubbed workers supporting the television, film and commercial industry essential to its state’s infrastructure, but these new restrictions are in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Los Angeles government officials say that filming will be permitted only from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. in residential areas and from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. in commercial areas. No work can be done before or after these times, including setup and breakdowns. Any previous permits for after-hours filming during this order have been rescinded.

Production halted across the industry when the pandemic first began in March. Los Angeles first allowed production to resume in June .