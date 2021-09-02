Locast Suspends Operations
The suspension comes after an adverse ruling in a lawsuit brought by broadcasters against Locast’s service offering streams of local broadcasts
NEW YORK—Following an adverse ruling this week in the U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York, Locast has issued a statement saying it is suspending operations.
“As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately,” the statement said.
The move will shut down service in 36 markets where Locast streams broadcast signals to users.
Broadcasters ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC filed a copyright infringement suit against Locast and on August 31st, Judge Louis Standon in New York, ruled that Locast’s not-for-profit status didn’t exempt it from copyright law. Stanton denied Locast’s request for a summary judgment in the case while the broadcasters were granted a partial summary judgment in their favor.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
