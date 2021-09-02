Locast Suspends Operations

NEW YORK—Following an adverse ruling this week in the U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York, Locast has issued a statement saying it is suspending operations.

“As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately,” the statement said.

The move will shut down service in 36 markets where Locast streams broadcast signals to users.