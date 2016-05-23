LiveU Solo Provides Facebook Streams for Broadway

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Fans of theater will get a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway via the Serino Coyne advertising agency and the Facebook Live platform. This peek into both Broadway and Off-Broadway shows and events is aided by the LiveU Solo platform, the company announced in a press release.

Using the “plug and play” live streaming portable encoder, Serino Coyne can provide video of interviews and show coverage of the Obie Awards. LiveU will stream the entire award show to Facebook Live exclusively. The Obie Awards takes place May 23 at 7 p.m.

Serino Coyne has also announced that it will use the LiveU for behind-the-scenes access to its clients, including “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Tuck Everlasting.” The plan will be live stream around three times a month, with content including tours with stage actors, Facebook Q&S, and red carpet interviews. The advertiser also expects to use the streaming platform for future premieres and award shows.