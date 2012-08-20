Litepanels to Debut New LED Lighting Products at IBC

VANY NUYS, CALIF.— Litepanels will introduce several new LED lighting products at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 7- 7, 2012.

The company, a division of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will debut its Entry Level 1x1 LS, the newest fixture in their 1×1 LED Panel Series. For those who do not need DMX control, the 1×1 LS offers many of the features found in the 1×1 panel fixtures, but at an entry-level price. 1x1 LS fixtures are available in daylight color balance, either flood (50° beam) or spot (30° beam).

Litepanels LED Luma



Making its IBC debut is the daylight balanced LED Luma, which features a high-output, wide beam angle. Along with its sister product, the variable color temperature LED Croma light, the fixtures share the same form factor to provide ideal battery powered on-camera light tools for the on-the-go shooter.

Litepanels will also showcase the Sola ENG LED Fresnel lighting kit. Complete with a custom airline carry-on sized case, the Sola ENG Flight Kit consists of three Litepanels Sola ENG Fresnel fixtures and accessories including stands, gels, power supplies and cables, barndoors, soft box and more.

The company will also feature its Inca Series tungsten balanced LED Fresnel fixtures, which are color-matched to incandescent tungsten lighting fixtures. Inca Fresnels are available in 4- and 6-inch lens sizes, with more on the way. The Sola Series of daylight balanced LED Fresnels are also available in 4- and 6-inch sizes, as well as a Sola ENG model with 3-inch lens designed for portable, battery powered use.

Litepanels expects to announce more product news about the Fresnel Series at IBC.

Litepanels will be in Stand 11.E55.