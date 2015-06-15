LINK: Moving Days Are Dead Ahead for Broadcasters
WASHINGTON—One sign that the auction is getting down to the short strokes is that it has united broadcasters and wireless operators, large and small, in a joint push for transparency and certainty in the way the FCC reallocates and repacks spectrum after the auction. John Eggerton has more at B&C. (Note that the legal challenges mentioned have been dismissed.)
