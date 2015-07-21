LINK – HDTV, HFR and the Prop Master’s Dilemma
We’ve known about TV personalities and make-up artists and their concern over how HDTV is a little “too revealing,” but film makers also have to weigh the pros and cons of how movie fans react to higher frame rates (“The Hobbit: Un Unexpected Journey,” one of the more notable examples).
Bloomberg has a story about how prop masters deal with this dilemma as well.
