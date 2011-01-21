Linear Acoustic offers CALM answers

Broadcast audio control specialist Linear Acoustic has posted a FAQ document with detailed answers to questions concerning compliance with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act (CALM Act). The bill, signed into law by President Barack Obama Dec. 15, affects audio production, processing, transmission and metering for all U.S. TV broadcasters.

"We can simplify the facts for broadcasters," Linear Acoustic President Tim Carroll said. "Since the CALM Act is based on a standards document I helped to produce, I feel it's our duty to provide some practical advice for the industry."

The CALM Act directly refers to ATSC Recommended Practice A/85, "Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television," a standards document produced by ATSC members and broadcast professionals throughout the United States. After two and a half years of committee meetings wrestling with the problem of loudness in DTV, the document was published November 2009.

The Linear Acoustic CALM FAQ document and the full ATSC A/85 document are available as free downloads in PDF format. The company has extensive additional information available online.