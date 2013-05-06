LIN Media to Deploy TVUPacks at 43 Stations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks says LIN Media has signed a deal to deploy TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solutions across its 43 television stations and seven digital channels located in 23 media markets in the United States.



The vendor said several LIN television stations are already using TVUPacks for ENG. The station group also plans to deploy TVU Grid, TVU’s IP-based distribution, switching and routing solution, which will allow LIN Media to share video between each of its affiliated stations.



TVUPack is a single-button operation newsgathering backpack with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, the London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, and the 2013 Papal conclave.