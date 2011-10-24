LightSquared Announces Brightstar as Preferred Supply Chain Services Provider



RESTON, VA. and CHICAGO: LightSquared has named Brightstar a preferred supply chain services provider. Brightstar will provide LightSquared’s partners with a comprehensive set of supply chain services so they can deliver their products to market faster, LightSquared says.



LightSquared is developing a wholesale-only, wireless broadband network, and noted that several of its takers are entering the wireless market for the first time. Brightstar is said to have global experience addressing the broad range of challenges facing device manufacturers, operators and retailers, including product development, inventory management, device fulfillment, demand forecasting and local market intelligence. Brightstar will offer each of LightSquared’s partners a customizable suite of mobile device-related products and services.



“While we are a wholesale operator, we have partnered with Brightstar to offer their supply chain services to our partners, which will in turn help them go to market faster and contribute to their success,” said Sanjiv Ahuja, chairman and CEO of LightSquared.



