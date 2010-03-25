LG Shows MDTV Phones at CTIA Wireless 2010



The CTIA Wireless 2010 show is taking place this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Mobile DTV is on display. LG is showing two CDMA and one GSM handset with MDTV receiving capability. One of the CDMA receivers is a clam shell handset with two LCD screens—one on the inside and one on the outside. The other has a 2.5 inch LCD screen with up to 4 hours of MDTV viewing battery life. The GSM phone has a 3-inch LCD screen and is also capable of up to 4 hours of MDTV time. LG is also showing an MDTV USB dongle with its X300 netbook computer.



A key component of all of these products is the 7-mm square LG2161R receiver chip. It includes a VHF and UHF tuner, the mobile DTV demodulator and the circuitry necessary to display mobile DTV signals. It offers faster channel changing speed than earlier chipsets and power consumption has been reduced, allowing increased viewing time.



Enthisham Rabbani, vice president, marketing and innovation, LG Mobile Phones described his company's MDTV efforts. "With more broadcasters adding mobile digital TV transmissions each month, we want to show the wireless industry exactly what's involved in delivering over-the-air digital TV signals, familiar programs from your favorite TV stations, to mobile phone users. The devices we're showing here work with the free over-the-air MDTV signals from broadcasters, complementing video services by wireless carriers. In addition to these cell phones running on both the CDMA and GSM networks, we're also demonstrating how easy it is to receive MDTV on a netbook with a plug-in accessory receiver."



