KSVN-TV in Las Vegas Taps Into AP ENPS

LAS VEGAS -- KSNV-TV has picked AP ENPS as it prepares to replace most of its syndicated programming with local news.



News staffers at the NBC affiliate will improve their news production workflow with the new AP ENPS, which includes Storyboards, personal Dashboards, two-way social media audience engagement and a newly improved ENPS Mobile for smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to AP. The station is the flagshp of Intermountain West Communications Co.

